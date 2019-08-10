Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 60,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $188,941,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $21.82. 2,057,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.