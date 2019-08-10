Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

