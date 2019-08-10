Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 524 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.1% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 41,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $172,260,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 95,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.42. 2,302,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $73.94 and a 1 year high of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

