Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.07.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $1,146,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,809.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,650 shares of company stock worth $18,898,540 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. The stock had a trading volume of 586,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.58.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

