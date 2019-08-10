Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRI. Citigroup reissued an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $34.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.81 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, VP Anthony L. Moore sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Beaver sold 21,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $558,753.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,996.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,694 shares of company stock worth $905,282. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 895,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after buying an additional 69,760 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at about $13,420,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

