Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

STOR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Store Capital to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Store Capital from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Store Capital stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 2,702.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Store Capital by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

