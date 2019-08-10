Storm Market Cap Hits $10.91 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Storm has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay and Coinrail. Storm has a total market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $109,210.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00261318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.01248624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093745 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,699,550 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, WazirX, Coinrail, Upbit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Radar Relay and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

