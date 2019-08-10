Strategic Financial Group LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.28. 3,992,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,251. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.