Strategic Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,255,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,409,000 after buying an additional 396,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 356,095 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,058,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,790,000 after buying an additional 214,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.31. 1,281,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.