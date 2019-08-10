Strategic Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 82,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 52,602,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,743,008. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

