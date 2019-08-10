Strategic Financial Group LLC Sells 399 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $255,505,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after buying an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,322.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 451,089 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,875,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 274,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 197,937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 301,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,824. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $53.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.98.

