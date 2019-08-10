Stronghold Token (SHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Stronghold Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. Over the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Stronghold Token has a market cap of $4.97 million and $1,698.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00261952 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.47 or 0.01248588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00093036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Stronghold Token Token Profile

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,372,979,775 tokens. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg. The official website for Stronghold Token is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx.

Buying and Selling Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

