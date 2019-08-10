Strs Ohio Has $3.75 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.00.

ORLY traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.31. 514,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.07. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.08 and a one year high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

