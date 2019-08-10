Strs Ohio Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,688 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Caci International worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Caci International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $37,740.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $576,501. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CACI opened at $211.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.97. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $219.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caci International from $179.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caci International from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Caci International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.71.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

