Strs Ohio Sells 2,106 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.42.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.