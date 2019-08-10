Strs Ohio Sells 2,331 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.58. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.49 and a 1 year high of $228.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $163,468.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

