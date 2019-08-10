Strs Ohio Sells 241 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 682.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

NYSE ED opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

