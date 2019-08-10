Strs Ohio Trims Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields lowered John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. John Bean Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

