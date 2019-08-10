Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $84.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

