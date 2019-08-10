Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Stryker by 300.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,678. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.74. 898,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,573. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.