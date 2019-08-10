Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 11,136 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,868. The stock has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

