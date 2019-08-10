Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.41 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Essex Property Trust worth $92,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after acquiring an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,789,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,001,000 after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.52. 190,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,186. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $234.99 and a 12 month high of $310.54. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.