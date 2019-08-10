Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $89,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $467,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $729,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,521,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.40. 482,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $133.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

