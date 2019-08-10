Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 278,001 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,785,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of JD.Com worth $84,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JD.Com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. 8,519,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672,494. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.33 and a beta of 1.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. China International Capital upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.81 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.55 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.