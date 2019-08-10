Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,040 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $81,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald acquired 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. 3,425,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

