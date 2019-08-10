Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,394 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,394 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $74,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,757,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CGI by 23.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,405,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,365 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $70,859,000. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 30.8% during the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 656,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 15.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 608,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 165,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. CGI Inc has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $80.50.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

