Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,419 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Concho Resources worth $86,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Helms purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $842,884. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,201. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Concho Resources to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

