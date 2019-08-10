Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,988 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,988 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Rockwell Automation worth $77,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 72.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 21,073.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 323.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 54,154 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,757. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.27.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

