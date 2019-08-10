Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 299,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,760. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sunoco by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

