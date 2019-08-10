SunTrust Banks Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BECN. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 849,333 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $6,344,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

