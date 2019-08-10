SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Forterra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forterra’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.54 million. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Forterra and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of FRTA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $446.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the first quarter worth about $74,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 225.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 101,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.