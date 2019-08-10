SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Athene in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Athene by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Athene by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 148,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

