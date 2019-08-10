Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

SUPN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 682,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

