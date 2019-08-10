Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $445.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 884,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,634. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $324.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

