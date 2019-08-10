Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Releases Earnings Results

Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

Surna stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,182. Surna has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03.

About Surna

Surna Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, and state-and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the United States and Canada. It offers chillers, fan coils and air handlers, dehumidifiers, and odor control and air sanitation equipment, as well as controllers, such as thermostats; and system design and engineering services.

