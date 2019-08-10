Svb Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Provention Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.22). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

PRVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.42 million and a P/E ratio of -8.08. Provention Bio has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $22.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashleigh Palmer acquired 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Digiandomenico acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $644,810 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

