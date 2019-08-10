Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Issues Earnings Results

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Switch updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 1,578,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,368. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41. Switch has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 27,276 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $353,769.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Switch by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Switch by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Switch by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

