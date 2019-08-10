Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Symantec were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Symantec by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Symantec during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Symantec by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Symantec by 180.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,424,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 916,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Symantec by 39.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYMC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,811,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYMC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symantec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $12,681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,502.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

