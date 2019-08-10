Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,310.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.50%.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 94,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $268.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $152,184.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 170,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.