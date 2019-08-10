Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $63.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Syneos Health to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 328,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,311. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.