Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,065,000 after acquiring an additional 530,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $7,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

