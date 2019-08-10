Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 197.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,473,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

OMF traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $39.68. 476,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,625. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

