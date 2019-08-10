Systematic Financial Management LP Buys New Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 132,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,705. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.99%.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

