Systematic Financial Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,035,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after acquiring an additional 99,461 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,989,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 200.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,167,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,899,000 after buying an additional 161,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 483,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,111. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director William S. Boyd bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $113,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

