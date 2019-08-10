Systematic Financial Management LP Has $999,000 Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,163,000 after buying an additional 202,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 27.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.39. 899,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,681. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

