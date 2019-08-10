Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXA Equitable by 40.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,272,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,130,000 after buying an additional 7,558,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,924,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,148 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,899,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXA Equitable by 2,148.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $15,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $125,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,118,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,819. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.