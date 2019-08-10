Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 236,869 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,197,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,440,000 after buying an additional 129,576 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,825,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,038,000 after buying an additional 1,116,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after buying an additional 119,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 275,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,130,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 507,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Shares of WPX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,918,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.34 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

