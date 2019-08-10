Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $118,054.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,252.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,812.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13. Boise Cascade Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

