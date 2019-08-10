TaaS Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and $307.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00010091 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00259717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.01256687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00094069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000447 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

