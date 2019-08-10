Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

TRHC stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. 1,079,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $376,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,114,360. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.